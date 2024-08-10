Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 106,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,681,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,522. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

