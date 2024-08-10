Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $755.65. 206,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.21 and a 200-day moving average of $674.76. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.92.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

