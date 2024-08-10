Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,766,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

