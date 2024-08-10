Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $387,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $367,474,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,766,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
