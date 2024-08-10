Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 253,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

