Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $16,590,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. 1,212,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.