Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. 396,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

