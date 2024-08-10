Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,127 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 330.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,792,000 after buying an additional 2,659,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 4,434,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,353. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on NI

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.