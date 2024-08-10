Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,489. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.