Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $20,848,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 524,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,937. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.87. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

