Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $165.39. 13,549,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,609,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,808 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,650. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

