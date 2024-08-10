Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,512 shares. The company has a market cap of $620.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

