Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.92. 22,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,857. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

