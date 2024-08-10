Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,965 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 831,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

