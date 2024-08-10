Cardinal Capital Management Buys 1,691 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Embecta were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Embecta by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Embecta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Embecta stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 607,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,460. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $887.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

About Embecta

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.