Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 103,213 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 832.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Amcor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amcor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 743,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 214,458 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 60.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 225,441 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5 %

AMCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,520,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,934. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

