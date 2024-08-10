CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.46 million. CarGurus also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.440 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Up 20.3 %

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 2,005,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.