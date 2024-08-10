Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Acquires $58,880.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,195.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Carriage Services Stock Up 0.0 %
CSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 203,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,707. The stock has a market cap of $455.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.
Carriage Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.
CSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
