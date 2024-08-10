Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.25 and traded as low as $77.01. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $77.01, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 5.35%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

