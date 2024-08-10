Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

CSTL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 432,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock valued at $416,551. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

