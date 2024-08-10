CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.17), with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.71. The company has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

