CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.04

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.04 and traded as high as C$71.52. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.02, with a volume of 244,688 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total transaction of C$2,140,461.00. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

