CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading Up 3.6%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 20,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This is a boost from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

