Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 3.2 %

FUN stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 2,214,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

