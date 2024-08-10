Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.87.

Celanese Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 942,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 16.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 255.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

