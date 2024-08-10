Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

CELH stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 6,375,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Celsius by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

