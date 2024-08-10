Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Central Securities worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CET. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth $35,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 29,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

