CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 11559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

