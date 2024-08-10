Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 645,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,338. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.