Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE CC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

