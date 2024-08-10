CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 19.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,803.3% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.98 and a 200-day moving average of $617.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.