CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.22. 502,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,942. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,526 shares of company stock worth $3,903,983 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

