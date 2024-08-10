CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $337,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,921. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

