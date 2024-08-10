CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.30. 105,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,000. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $215.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

