CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 6,927 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,464,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,494. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

