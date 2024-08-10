CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 3,033 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,271 shares of company stock worth $17,567,508 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.