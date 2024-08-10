CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 1,331 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,712,050 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 915,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

