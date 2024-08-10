CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,846 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. 616,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,390. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $149.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

