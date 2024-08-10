CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 611 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 382.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.80. 3,974,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,636. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

