CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $202,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,465. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

