CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $30,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Information Services Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 64,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

