CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 880,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

