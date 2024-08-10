Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 538,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

