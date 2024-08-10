Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

