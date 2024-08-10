China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

China Vanke Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Featured Stories

