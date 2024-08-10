Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.40-6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.650 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.32. 633,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,847. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

