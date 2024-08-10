Cibc World Mkts Downgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Hold

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NYSE TIXT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 653,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

