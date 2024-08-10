Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $61.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.