City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.54% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,954. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.