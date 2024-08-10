City Holding Co. Buys 4,009 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 26,030,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,793,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

