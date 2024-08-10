City Holding Co. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

